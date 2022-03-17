Insider Selling: Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Major Shareholder Sells $579,762.09 in Stock

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) major shareholder Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 9,629 shares of Callon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $579,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Callon Petroleum alerts:

On Wednesday, March 9th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 12,479 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $750,611.85.

On Monday, March 7th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 475,000 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.79, for a total transaction of $28,875,250.00.

On Friday, March 4th, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 5,225 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $313,604.50.

On Tuesday, March 1st, Primexx Energy Partners, Ltd sold 52,900 shares of Callon Petroleum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total transaction of $3,239,067.00.

CPE opened at $53.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $25.32 and a one year high of $66.12.

Callon Petroleum ( NYSE:CPE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.06). Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 40.46%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Callon Petroleum will post 14.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,512,623 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $349,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,366 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC grew its position in Callon Petroleum by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 3,183,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,419,000 after acquiring an additional 50,784 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,314 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,484,000 after buying an additional 135,823 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 36.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 622,608 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $35,918,000 after buying an additional 166,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Callon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.75.

About Callon Petroleum (Get Rating)

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Callon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.