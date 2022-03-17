Insider Selling: Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) Chairman Sells $334,500.00 in Stock

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Rating) Chairman Charles E. Bradley, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $334,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

CPSS stock opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.73, a current ratio of 13.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.81 and a 12 month high of $14.77. The firm has a market cap of $225.49 million, a P/E ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.69.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPSS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,218 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 96,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 54.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (Get Rating)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as an independent finance company. The firm provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes, and limited credit histories. It engages in purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated primarily by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.