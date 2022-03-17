Insider Selling: CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC) Senior Officer Sells C$17,600.00 in Stock

CWC Energy Services Corp. (CVE:CWC – Get Rating) Senior Officer Stuart James King sold 88,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$17,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 182,847 shares in the company, valued at C$36,569.40.

Stuart James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 14th, Stuart James King sold 116,000 shares of CWC Energy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$23,200.00.

CVE:CWC opened at C$0.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$91.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. CWC Energy Services Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.12 and a 1-year high of C$0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.19.

CWC Energy Services Corp., a contract drilling and well servicing company, provides oilfield services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company operates through two segments, Contract Drilling and Production Services. It offers oilfield services, including drilling rigs, service rigs, and swabbing rigs.

