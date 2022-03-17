Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $146,400.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.

Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $778.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Grocery Outlet’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

