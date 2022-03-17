Insider Selling: Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Insider Sells $146,400.00 in Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) insider Brian Mcandrews sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.28, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Brian Mcandrews also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 4th, Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00.
Grocery Outlet stock opened at $31.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.40, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $21.01 and a one year high of $42.29.
GO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.40.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $207,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter worth $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.
Grocery Outlet Company Profile (Get Rating)
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
