Insider Selling: Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Sells $73,629.00 in Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) EVP Kristin Pruitt sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $73,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $56.06 and a 12 month high of $85.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Security Financial Services INC. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 83.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after purchasing an additional 31,388 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,013 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

