Insider Selling: Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB) Insider Sells 8,339 Shares of Stock

Law Debenture Co. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) insider Denis Jackson sold 8,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 757 ($9.84), for a total value of £63,126.23 ($82,088.73).

Law Debenture stock opened at GBX 796 ($10.35) on Thursday. Law Debenture Co. has a 12 month low of GBX 699 ($9.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 834.32 ($10.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 798.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £987.45 million and a P/E ratio of 6.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.38 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $6.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. Law Debenture’s payout ratio is presently 0.23%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

