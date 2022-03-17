Insider Selling: Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI) Insider Sells C$22,820.00 in Stock

Major Drilling Group International Inc. (TSE:MDI – Get Rating) insider Mill Road Capital III, L.P. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.41, for a total transaction of C$22,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,956,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,192,980.40.

MDI opened at C$11.80 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.02. Major Drilling Group International Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.42 and a twelve month high of C$11.84. The firm has a market cap of C$972.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35.

MDI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Major Drilling Group International to C$13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Major Drilling Group International Inc provides contract drilling services for mining and mineral exploration companies in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa, and Europe. The company offers a suite of drilling services, including surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, underground percussive/longhole drilling, surface drill and blast, and various mine services.

