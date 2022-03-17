Insider Selling: Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $52.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $59.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.99, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.07.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.40. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The business had revenue of $7.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.78) EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 59.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 523.5% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

