Insider Selling: Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) CFO Sells $20,563.44 in Stock

Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) CFO David T. Doherty sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.69, for a total value of $20,563.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of SGRY opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -41.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 2.92. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.63 and a 52 week high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.20.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Barclays started coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Surgery Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Surgery Partners by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Surgery Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Surgery Partners by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after acquiring an additional 13,861 shares in the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

