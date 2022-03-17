Insider Selling: The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) CEO Sells 1,771 Shares of Stock

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) CEO Patrick E. Bowe sold 1,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $76,347.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of ANDE traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.22. 2,472 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 286,811. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Andersons, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.20 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.45.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.56. Andersons had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.45%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,529,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $214,057,000 after buying an additional 353,839 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Andersons by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,110,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,182,000 after buying an additional 24,825 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Andersons by 8.3% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,002,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,901,000 after buying an additional 76,914 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Andersons by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 718,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,798,000 after buying an additional 66,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Andersons by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 569,128 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,030,000 after buying an additional 5,896 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Andersons from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Andersons to $45.75 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Andersons currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

The Andersons, Inc is an agriculturally rooted diversified company, which engages in railcar leasing and repair, turf products production, and consumer retailing. It operates through the following business segments: Trade, Ethanol, Plant Nutrient, and Rail. The Trade segment specializes in the movement of physical commodities such as whole grains, grains products, feed ingredients, frac sand, domestic fuel products, and other agricultural commodities.

