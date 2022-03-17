Insider Selling: UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) CEO Sells $843,700.00 in Stock

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $843,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $87.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.52. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.25 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.81.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 6.20%. UFP Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is a positive change from UFP Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.31%.

Several research firms recently commented on UFPI. StockNews.com upgraded UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Wedbush boosted their price target on UFP Industries from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UFPI. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of UFP Industries by 143.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 477 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

