InsurAce (INSUR) Trading 0.4% Higher This Week

InsurAce (INSUR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for $0.46 or 0.00001113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $20.48 million and $794,028.00 worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InsurAce has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

InsurAce Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 44,891,926 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

