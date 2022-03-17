InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Rating Increased to Buy at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 5,400 ($70.22) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 5,200 ($67.62).
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.42) price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BNP Paribas raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($72.50) to GBX 5,675 ($73.80) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised InterContinental Hotels Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $4,550.80.
NYSE IHG opened at $69.80 on Monday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12 month low of $58.74 and a 12 month high of $73.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average of $66.27.
About InterContinental Hotels Group (Get Rating)
InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.
