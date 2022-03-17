International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQ) Shares Sold by Tuttle Capital Management LLC

Tuttle Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of International Media Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IMAQGet Rating) by 26.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,048 shares during the quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of International Media Acquisition worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IMAQ. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $568,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,696,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $19,579,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $23,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $902,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

IMAQ stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. International Media Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.87.

About International Media Acquisition (Get Rating)

International Media Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. International Media Acquisition Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

