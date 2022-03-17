InterPrivate III Financial Partners (OTCMKTS:IPVFU) Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPVFU – Get Rating) dropped 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. Approximately 11,098 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.99.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.20.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterPrivate III Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.