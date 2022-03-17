Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU) Trading Up 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCU – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.83. Approximately 83,947 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 50,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.78.
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.15.
