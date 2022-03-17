Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Stock Holdings Increased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DWAS. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 657,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,068,000 after purchasing an additional 39,086 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000.
Shares of DWAS stock opened at $83.54 on Thursday. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.28.
