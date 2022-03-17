Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ) Trading Down 1.2%

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (NYSEARCA:PEJ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $46.00 and last traded at $46.20. 3,970 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 393,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.75.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.29 and its 200-day moving average is $48.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by thoroughly evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

