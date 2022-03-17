Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Bought by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $21.52 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $21.25 and a twelve month high of $22.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.02.

