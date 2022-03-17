Investors Buy High Volume of ViewRay Call Options (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 81,046 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,573% compared to the typical volume of 3,032 call options.

Shares of VRAY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.02. 1,216,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,469. ViewRay has a twelve month low of $3.43 and a twelve month high of $8.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $721.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.90.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). ViewRay had a negative return on equity of 74.48% and a negative net margin of 156.95%. The company had revenue of $20.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that ViewRay will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ViewRay news, Director Susan C. Schnabel acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $38,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRAY. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of ViewRay by 6.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in ViewRay by 1.1% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 268,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VRAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ViewRay in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.21.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

