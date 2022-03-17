Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CEO Sean E. George Sells 31,389 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CEO Sean E. George sold 31,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $209,992.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. Invitae Co. has a one year low of $6.05 and a one year high of $43.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.18.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVTA. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 26,700,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,721,000 after purchasing an additional 782,927 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,998,453 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $292,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873,864 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Invitae by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,124,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $202,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Invitae in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,651,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

