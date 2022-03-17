Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) CFO Yafei Wen Sells 3,289 Shares

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) CFO Yafei Wen sold 3,289 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $22,003.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NVTA opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.82.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative net margin of 139.38% and a negative return on equity of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $126.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NVTA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $36.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitae presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invitae during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Invitae by 32.1% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Invitae by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

