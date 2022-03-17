Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC Purchases 941 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 125.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 9,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 7,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO opened at $46.12 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.97 and a 12 month high of $55.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.95.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

