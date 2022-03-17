iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 23,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $68.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.77 and a 200 day moving average of $73.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

