iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.28. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

