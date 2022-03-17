iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Bought by Blue Fin Capital Inc.

Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $15,586,000. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 24.3% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 25.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 111,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 22,494 shares during the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $97.33 on Thursday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.68 and a 1 year high of $113.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.356 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

