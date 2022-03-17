iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,967,000 after acquiring an additional 61,962 shares during the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 422,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,114,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.5% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 46,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 20,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,025,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,080,539. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.92.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.