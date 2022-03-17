iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 41,500 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the February 13th total of 54,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ QAT traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.75. 35,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,284. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 52-week low of $18.38 and a 52-week high of $24.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.18.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $343,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $929,000.

