iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 4,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 54,667 shares.The stock last traded at $55.06 and had previously closed at $55.14.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NYF. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 1,642,850.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 32,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 31.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 288,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 69,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 6.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 17,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

