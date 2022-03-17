iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC

Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,923 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.6% of Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,388,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 41,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,127,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,596,000 after buying an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 82,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,389,000 after buying an additional 8,965 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 10,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,271,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $437.52 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $385.34 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $445.05 and a 200-day moving average of $453.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.