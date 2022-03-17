iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Position Reduced by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IYW. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of IYW traded up $3.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.28. 509,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 808,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day moving average is $106.99. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $84.12 and a 1-year high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

