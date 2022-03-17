IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.46 Million

Brokerages expect that IsoPlexis Corp (NASDAQ:ISO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for IsoPlexis’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 million and the highest is $5.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, June 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IsoPlexis will report full-year sales of $26.36 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $26.23 million to $26.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $48.07 million, with estimates ranging from $46.57 million to $49.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover IsoPlexis.

ISO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of IsoPlexis in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IsoPlexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISO traded up $0.42 on Monday, reaching $4.17. 1,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,601. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $3.61 and a 1-year high of $16.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISO. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter worth about $644,000. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in IsoPlexis during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IsoPlexis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.46% of the company’s stock.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

