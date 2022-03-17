Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.400-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.90 billion-$8.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.71 billion.Jabil also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.250-$7.250 EPS.

Shares of Jabil stock traded up $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.21. 2,871,255 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,436,577. Jabil has a 1 year low of $47.92 and a 1 year high of $72.11. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $61.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.21. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The business had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jabil will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.38.

In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $689,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $324,126.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,981 shares of company stock worth $8,271,613. 2.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JBL. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Jabil by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 41,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after buying an additional 4,058 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Jabil by 2,395.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,105 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,128,000 after buying an additional 83,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Jabil by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 241,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,979,000 after buying an additional 34,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

