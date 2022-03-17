Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.850-$7.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.070. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $10.000-$10.000 EPS.

Shares of J opened at $135.68 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 59.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.85. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 52-week low of $114.11 and a 52-week high of $149.55.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.53%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on J shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $412,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People & Places Solutions segments. The Critical Mission Solutions provides a full spectrum of cyber, data analytics, systems and software application integration and consulting services.

