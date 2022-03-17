James Rickard Donovan Sells 525 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 525 shares of Lakeland Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $43,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

LKFN stock opened at $80.86 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 0.76. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $85.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.40.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $54.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.47 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.23% and a return on equity of 14.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.78%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 5.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 168.0% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 131,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 82,539 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 7.2% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the third quarter valued at about $1,314,000. Institutional investors own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

