James W. Blake Sells 50,000 Shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Stock

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of HarborOne Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.16, for a total value of $758,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.85 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $15.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $790.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.78.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 23.92%. On average, analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. HarborOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.70%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 15,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

