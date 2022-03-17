Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Janus International Group updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of JBI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,716,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,348. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.06. Janus International Group has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $15.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 948,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,870,000 after acquiring an additional 290,986 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Janus International Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 469,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 55,869 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 468,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,861,000 after acquiring an additional 14,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 417,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 188,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 2,019.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 276,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 263,362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

JBI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

