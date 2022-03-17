Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT) Insider Acquires A$30,000.01 in Stock

Jatcorp Limited (ASX:JAT – Get Rating) insider Brett Crowley acquired 1,578,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,000.01 ($21,582.74).

On Tuesday, January 11th, Brett Crowley bought 3,000,000 shares of Jatcorp stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of A$48,000.00 ($34,532.37).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.94, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jatcorp Limited operates as a trade specialist of fast moving consumer goods in Australia and China. The company engages in the development and manufacture of various consumer products; related brand development, marketing, and promotion activities; and sale of client and in-house products primarily through a multichannel network, including traditional retail and e-commerce platforms.

