Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.000-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.46 billion-$3.66 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $203.93.

NASDAQ JAZZ traded up $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $158.44. 15,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 655,814. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of -29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $117.64 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.95 and a 200-day moving average of $135.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $896.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total transaction of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 81.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,359 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,884,000 after buying an additional 224,068 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,040 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,440 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,284 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

