Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DVDCF)

Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for Davide Campari-Milano in a research report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Davide Campari-Milano’s FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Davide Campari-Milano from €13.10 ($14.40) to €12.10 ($13.30) in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Davide Campari-Milano from €16.00 ($17.58) to €13.50 ($14.84) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Davide Campari-Milano to €12.00 ($13.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Davide Campari-Milano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $10.87 on Thursday. Davide Campari-Milano has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $15.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

