Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Wednesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tewari now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn $2.64 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jazz Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.62 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.91 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $202.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.93.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $158.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.95 and a 200 day moving average of $135.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $117.64 and a twelve month high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $896.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.71 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10.65% and a positive return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.23, for a total value of $887,173.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,450,368 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $821,778,000 after buying an additional 191,603 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,221,792 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $410,457,000 after purchasing an additional 325,479 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,163,028 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,648,000 after purchasing an additional 482,295 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,571,000 after purchasing an additional 670,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 638.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,310,729 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $166,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,121 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

