Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Renault SA’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:RNLSY)

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Renault in a report issued on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Renault’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Get Renault alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on RNLSY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Renault in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DZ Bank raised Renault from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from €35.00 ($38.46) to €40.00 ($43.96) in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Renault currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $5.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.08. Renault has a 1-year low of $4.55 and a 1-year high of $9.60.

About Renault (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.