Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties in a report released on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Armada Hoffler Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 4.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on AHH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.08.

NYSE AHH opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.21. Armada Hoffler Properties has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,996,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,065,000 after acquiring an additional 28,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,988,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,992,000 after buying an additional 128,201 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after buying an additional 219,465 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,016,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,471,000 after purchasing an additional 477,015 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 828,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,527,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the period. 60.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc is a real estate company, which develops, builds, owns, and manages institutional-grade office, retail and multifamily properties in the Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through the following segments: Office Real Estate, Retail Real Estate, Multifamily Residential Real Estate, and General Contracting and Real Estate Services.

