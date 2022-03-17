Jeffrey Gordon Richards Sells 32,000 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) Director Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $592,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Gordon Richards also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total transaction of $626,880.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total transaction of $687,680.00.

On Monday, March 7th, Jeffrey Gordon Richards sold 32,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total transaction of $671,680.00.

Shares of BIGC stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.27 and a 1-year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.83 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 27.52% and a negative net margin of 34.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in BigCommerce by 18.7% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,555,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,713,000 after buying an additional 718,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,597,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,250,000 after purchasing an additional 227,703 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 28.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,818,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,721,000 after purchasing an additional 630,240 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,940,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 72.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,049,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,124,000 after purchasing an additional 439,216 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BIGC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of BigCommerce from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.94.

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

