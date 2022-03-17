Jerry C. Atkin Purchases 55,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.89.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SkyWest during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SkyWest by 85.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in SkyWest during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SkyWest by 73.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in SkyWest during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

About SkyWest (Get Rating)

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.