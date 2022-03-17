Jerry C. Atkin Purchases 55,000 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) Stock

SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) Director Jerry C. Atkin bought 55,000 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.33 per share, with a total value of $1,393,150.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $27.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.96. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $60.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.89.
SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.17. SkyWest had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $777.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.09 million. As a group, research analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of SkyWest from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James cut shares of SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SkyWest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.
About SkyWest (Get Rating)
SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.
