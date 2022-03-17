Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 11%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 97,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,097,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.
Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)
Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.
