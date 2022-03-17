Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Up 11%

Joby Aviation Inc (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) shares traded up 11% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.75 and last traded at $4.73. 97,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 6,097,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.26.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on Joby Aviation in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 3rd quarter worth $100,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $75,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 18.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile (NYSE:JOBY)

Reinvent Technology Partners entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Joby Aviation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.