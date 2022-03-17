JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF) Target Price to €3.10

Banco BPM (OTCMKTS:BNCZF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.80 ($4.18) to €3.10 ($3.41) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BNCZF. HSBC raised Banco BPM from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group raised Banco BPM from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco BPM from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.15.

Shares of BNCZF opened at $3.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. Banco BPM has a 52-week low of $3.26 and a 52-week high of $3.26.

Banco BPM S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individual, business, and corporate customers in Italy. The company operates through Retail, Corporate, Institutional, Private, Investment Banking, Strategic Partnerships, Leases, and Corporate Centre segments.

