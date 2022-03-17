JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Target Price to €36.00

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €48.00 ($52.75) to €36.00 ($39.56) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut their price target on Erste Group Bank from €48.00 ($52.75) to €47.00 ($51.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Erste Group Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Erste Group Bank to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from €44.00 ($48.35) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Erste Group Bank from €42.00 ($46.15) to €45.00 ($49.45) in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Erste Group Bank from €50.00 ($54.95) to €53.00 ($58.24) in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Erste Group Bank currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.86.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.10. Erste Group Bank has a 52 week low of $13.16 and a 52 week high of $25.97.

Erste Group Bank AG engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management & Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center. The Retail segment comprises the business with private individuals, micros, and free professionals within the responsibility of account managers in the retail network.

