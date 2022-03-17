JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€47.00” Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ALO has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €46.00 ($50.55) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €41.00 ($45.05) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($31.87) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €47.00 ($51.65) target price on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €42.94 ($47.18).

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of Alstom stock opened at €21.59 ($23.73) on Monday. Alstom has a twelve month low of €25.65 ($28.19) and a twelve month high of €37.37 ($41.07). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €27.05 and a 200 day moving average price of €30.27.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.