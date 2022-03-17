JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Bilibili from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bilibili from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.21.

BILI opened at $27.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.98. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $14.93 and a fifty-two week high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth about $569,908,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at about $280,010,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bilibili during the fourth quarter worth about $125,405,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Bilibili by 759.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,970,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bilibili by 96.6% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,268 shares in the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

